Ajinkya Rahane Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for INR 1.5 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Ajinkya Rahane has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1.5 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The out-of-favour India batsman registered himself for the auction at his base price after playing for Chennai Super Kings in the previous season.

Rahane has represented six IPL teams during his career. He began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2008 and played two seasons with them. Ahead of the 2011 season, he was signed by Rajasthan Royals, where he made a mark in 2012 by scoring 560 runs in 16 games, including a century and three half-centuries.

After the Royals' suspension, Rahane played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. He returned to Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and played two more seasons with the team. Rahane then had stints with Delhi Capitals in 2020 and 2021 and with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 before joining Chennai Super Kings for the last two seasons.

Over the course of his IPL career, Rahane has played 185 matches, scoring 4,642 runs with two centuries and 30 half-centuries.