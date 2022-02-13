Ajinkya Rahane sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 1 crore

Former Team India test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for 1 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Sunday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru. Rahane had a successful stint with Rajasthan Royals, playing under Rahul Dravid's mentorship.Rahane had played for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 and 2017 seasons when Rajasthan Royals were banned from the IPL for two years.

Rahane was the leading run-scorer for RPS in the 2016 season. He had led RPS in a match against the Delhi Daredevils. IPL 2019 was important for Rahane as he played some useful innings for Rajasthan; he also smashed a century against Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season and became the highest run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in that season. In November 2019, Rahane was transferred from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League. The franchise retained him for the IPL 2021 season.