Ajinkya Rahane to play upcoming Ranji Trophy for Mumbai under Prithvi Shaw’s captaincy

Former Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane is all set to play for the Mumbai side in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season under oung captain Prithvi Shaw, who won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Rahane has been going through a rough patch with the Mumbai player being stripped of from India's test vice-captaincy. Rahane’s captaincy for India has been a huge plus with him yet to lose a Test and he has also maintained a 100 per cent record in ODIs.

An MCA official stated that Rahane had been consulted while picking Shaw as the captain alongside the head coach Amol Mazumdar and the selection panel led by Salil Ankola. Also, Rahane will be mentoring the side as well with Mumbai not having the results in Ranji Trophy as they would have liked in the last few years. The official confirmed that Rahane has no issues with playing under Shaw as the captain as the squad is likely to be announced in the next two days.“Captaincy is not important for someone like Ajinkya, who has achieved what was considered to be impossible for a cricket captain,” an MCA official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.“He has agreed to play as well as mentor the side and help restore the Mumbai glory in domestic cricket. He has no ego issues over captaincy and has no problem with Shaw as the skipper,” the official added. Rahane was touted to replace Virat Kohli as India's next test captain but was not considered owing to his poor returns with the bat.