"All is well": Sanju Samson confident of a strong comeback after getting ruled out of Sri Lanka series

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson posted a note after sustaining a knee injury which ruled him out of the remaining matches of T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt himself while fielding near the boundary rope as his knee stuck into the ground which was a bit soft due to the dew.Samson posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “All is well…Z u Zoooon."

Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of the Indian team for Sri Lanka T20Is, also left a comment on the wicketkeeper’s post with a heart emoticon. “Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," the BCCI said in a statement.He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," it added.Punjab Kings wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma has been named the replacement for Samson. The second match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 6.