Amol Muzumdar all set to be appointed as head coach of Baroda

Domestic veteran Amol Muzumdar is all set to be named as the new head coach of Baroda next week. Muzumdar, who is currently the head coach of the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy’s men’s under-23 camp, had also applied for the head coach's role with the Indian’s women’s cricket team.

Apart from Muzumdar, Chandrakant Pandit (Madhya Pradesh), Sulakshan Kulkarni (Tamil Nadu) and Ramesh Powar (Gujarat) are the other former Mumbai players-turned-coaches who will be seen in action in domestic cricket this season. The Ranji Trophy, the premier first-class competition, will begin on January 5, 2024. With the league stage ending on February 19 and the knockout rounds beginning on February 23, the tournament will conclude on March 14.