Andrew McDonald appointed as Australia's full-time coach for all three formats

Cricket Australia on Wednesday appointed Andrew McDonald as the full-time coach in all three formats.

McDonald has served as an assistant since 2019, on a four-year deal that will see him oversee the Test, ODI and T20 sides.

The 40-year-old takes charge ahead of a significant 12 months for the men's team, which will include Test tours of Sri Lanka and India plus a T20 World Cup on home soil.

"The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," Cricket.com.au quoted McDonald as saying.

"The success of the World Cup, the Ashes Series and now Pakistan has been a testament to the hard work and leadership of Justin, Pat and Aaron along with the players and the support staff," he added.

After former head coach Justin Langer's departure on February 5, McDonald was elevated to the position of an interim coach while CA searched for a suitable full-time candidate.

But following a triumphant 1-0 series victory in Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998 and a strong endorsement from Test captain Pat Cummins, McDonald moved into the box seat to assume the role full time.

"He's a great operator. The boys absolutely love him. (He's) very diligent, very thorough, strategic, and very organised. He's a huge part of this tour win," said Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins.

( With inputs from ANI )

