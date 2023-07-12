Harare [Zimbabwe], July 12 : Zimbabwe batting legend Andy Flower said on Wednesday that with the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers, he feels much more positive about the future of cricket in the country.

Andy looked forward to his return to Zimbabwe, but he was unsure about its future in the sport. There were very few opportunities for him to visit the country for which he made over 10,000 international runs. One of these visits was as a commentator for the qualifiers.

With massive, energetic crowds turning up and a top-class standard of cricket being played, the sport experienced love and energy in Zimbabwe that it had never experienced in years. Even Zimbabwe registered some strong performances despite not being able to qualify for the main event.

Despite all that, Andy is not worried right now.

"Before I arrived in Zimbabwe, I would have had a lukewarm response to a question about the future of Zimbabwean cricket," Flower said as quoted by ICC.

"Now that I am just about to leave, I feel much more positive," he added.

The qualifiers featured some of the most lively and vibrant crowds the sport has witnessed and there was an overflow of people at the gates and they were turned away. But this did not dampen their spirits as they made use of makeshift live sites to watch the match.

"They threw love out towards everyone in the ground, even the little bit of barracking with the opposition was done in good spirit, and that I think I will remember for years," Flower gushed having watched on across both cities.

"The energy in the crowd. The love for the game, the feeling of support and love for the players while they were playing and while the crowd was singing and dancing and loving their day, but also taking note of every single ball."

"It was really interesting for me to see the change in the demographic in the crowd."

"When we were playing, it was mostly a white crowd, and the change that I have seen after being away for so long is such a great change for the country of Zimbabwe," he said.

The fans made their energy felt across all corners of all four grounds, one of which was hosting its first set of international matches. The Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare welcomed West Indies and USA on the opening day, 20 years after being declared open by WI legend Brian Lara on his team's tour to the country in 2003.

The Flower family has been associated with Takashinga and it has them to thank for its vibrance. In the 1990s, Flower's father provided a haven for the game to youngsters who would have never played it otherwise. Andy also played for Takashinga when it was an unknown outfit.

Many Takashinga players have represented the country, like Hamilton Masakadza (now Zimbabwe’s Director of Cricket), to Elton Chigumbura, Tatenda Taibu and Vusi Sibanda. Of the 2023 team, no less than five players have their roots to the club.

"It was great seeing Takashinga as an international venue," Flower added.

"When my father was involved in the initiating of the building of that ground, to see it now being an international venue, is a really special moment. I will take some of those photos back for my father to see. I know that he will be very proud to see them," he concluded his point.

Despite not qualifying for the 50-over World Cup, Zimbabwe Cricket is going on an upward trajectory. Last year in ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, they made it to the Super 12 phase and beat Pakistan. In the Cricket World Cup Super League cycle, they provided competition and sometimes won over likes of Australia and India.

But losses to Sri Lanka and Scotland ended their World Cup dreams.

Flower feels that the brand of cricket played by Zimbabwe recently is something he has rarely seen from his team.

"One thing that stands out for me is the confidence with which Zimbabwe are playing their cricket, and I think partly that comes from exposure to international matches, to international tournaments and series," he said.

"I see a certainly strong spirit in them. They have got some experienced players, they have got a few youngsters and it will be an interesting transition when they move on from some of their experienced players in the next few years."

"But I do see a fighting spirit. You see that in the way that they field. I think a great example of that spirit would have been in the game against the West Indies when Zimbabwe had posted, I think 267 (268) and on a very flat deck, and the West Indies were in line to chase that down in the afternoon at Harare Sports Club."

"But the way that the Zimbabweans went about defending that total in the field, both of their bowling and their fielding, indicated a certain spirit and a determination that they weren't going to allow West Indies to get over the line."

Zimbabwe's fight was boosted by massive support from home crowds, who all-rounder Sikandar Raza called as "11th man" of the team.

Flower continued: "The feelings that you get when you play in front of a noisy crowd, they are feelings to be cherished and they are special moments. Not everyone's privileged enough to be in the stadium and certainly not privileged enough to be on the field."

Flower feels that the game is in safe hands and the 55-year-old looks forward to his former student and international player Stuart Matsikinyeri passing on his knowledge to the playing group.

"There are guys here that I coached when they were tiny little boys. In fact, Stuart Matsikenyeri for instance, he is now the batting coach for Zimbabwe. I used to coach him when he was about two-and-a half-feet-tall," Flower said.

"It has been a wonderful feeling for me personally. I have been really proud watching the Zimbabwean team operate as well and amazed by the crowd reactions and the crowd atmosphere," he concluded.

