Angry Alzarri Joseph Walks Off Field After Disagreement with Captain Shai Hope During West Indies vs England ODI (Watch Video)

A bizarre incident unfolded during the third and final ODI between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, as West Indies fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph walked off the field in frustration following an on-field disagreement with his captain, Shai Hope.

Gets angry! 😡

Bowls a wicket maiden 👊

Leaves 🤯



An eventful start to the game for Alzarri Joseph! 😬#WIvENGonFanCodepic.twitter.com/2OXbk0VxWt — FanCode (@FanCode) November 6, 2024

The drama began early in the match when England was at 10/1. Joseph, visibly upset with the field placement, expressed his frustration after his first ball of the fourth over. He was seen gesturing towards the slips, clearly displeased with Hope's decisions.

Despite the tension, Joseph bowled on and struck in the 10th over, dismissing England’s Jordan Cox with a 148.2 kph short ball that flew straight to Hope behind the stumps. However, instead of celebrating the wicket, Joseph walked off the field without saying a word to Hope or his teammates.

Read Also | Stump Mic Captures Ishan Kishan's Heated Argument with Umpire Over Ball Change During India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Joseph muttered angrily to his Caribbean teammates and made his way to the dressing room, where he remained visibly upset. West Indies coach Darren Sammy attempted to calm him outside the boundary, but Joseph stayed resolute and sat alone in the dugout.

The fiery pacer returned to the field in the 12th over, resuming his spell, but the walk-off left fans and players speculating about the cause of the tension between Joseph and Hope.

Joseph’s anger seemed to fuel his performance, as he later dismissed Dan Mousley in the 47th over. Mousley, who had been in good form with 57 runs from 70 balls, was caught by Evin Lewis at deep mid-wicket.

The West Indies went on to chase down England's target in just 43 overs with eight wickets to spare, thanks to stunning centuries from Brendon King and Keacy Carty. The victory secured a 2-1 series win for the West Indies on home soil.