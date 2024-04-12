Angry Rishabh Pant Engages in 'Heated Argument' With On-Field Umpire During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant expressed frustration after a misunderstanding with the umpire led his team to waste a review in their IPL match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

Pant became animated after the umpire signaled for a DRS review following a wide call in the fourth over. Replays confirmed the wide, but Delhi had already lost a review due to the misunderstanding.

The incident occurred when Ishant Sharma bowled a delivery down the leg side that Devdutt Padikkal missed. The umpire called a wide, and Pant appeared to be discussing a challenge with a teammate. The umpire interpreted his signal as a review request.