Anmolpreet Singh Creates History, Smashes Fastest List-A Century by an Indian After IPL 2025 Mega Auction Snub (Watch Video)

Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh etched his name in cricket history with a blistering century off just 35 balls during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 match against Arunachal Pradesh at Narendra Modi Stadium A on Saturday. This feat is now the fastest List-A century by an Indian, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's 40-ball ton for Baroda in 2010.

Singh's knock ranks as the third-fastest century in List-A cricket overall, behind Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball effort and AB de Villiers' 31-ball masterclass. The Punjab batter's innings powered his team to a dominant nine-wicket victory in just 12.5 overs while chasing a modest target of 165 runs.

Brutal Knock

Coming in at No. 3 after skipper Abhishek Sharma's early dismissal, Singh launched an onslaught against Arunachal Pradesh bowlers. He remained unbeaten on 115 off 45 balls, laced with 12 fours and 9 sixes. His explosive display left the opposition in shambles and ensured Punjab's emphatic start to the tournament.

Performance Overview

Anmolpreet's stunning knock not only secured Punjab's win but also showcased his intent to rebound after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. The batter has been in strong form, building on his performances from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Historic Feat

With this innings, Singh has cemented his place as a standout performer in domestic cricket. His record-breaking ton will likely attract attention from IPL franchises seeking mid-season reinforcements. Punjab will hope he carries this form forward to guide them deeper into the tournament.

The win marks a commanding start for Punjab, who will look to maintain their dominance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.