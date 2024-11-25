Anshul Kamboj Sold to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) for INR 3.40 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Anshul Kamboj was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The bidding began with Delhi Capitals before Chennai and Mumbai Indians entered the fray. After a bidding war between the two teams Chennai Super Kings made the winning bid.

Anshul Kamboj will play for @ChennaiIPL 🔥🔥



He is SOLD for INR 3.4 Crore 💪



Base Price: INR 30 Lakh

Final Price: INR 3.4 Crore#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

Kamboj is a 23-year-old allrounder from Haryana who has represented India A and the Under-19 team. He is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer. Kamboj made his IPL debut in 2024 for Mumbai Indians playing three matches and taking two wickets.

Earlier this year Kamboj made headlines for his remarkable performance in the Ranji Trophy where he took all ten wickets in an innings against Kerala. He became only the third bowler to achieve the feat in Ranji history and the first since the 1985-86 season. Kamboj has played 19 first-class matches with 368 runs and 57 wickets to his name. In T20s he has taken 18 wickets in 16 games.