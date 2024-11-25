Arjun Tendulkar Sold to MI (Mumbai Indians) for INR 30 Lakh at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Arjun Tendulkar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite no interest from the franchise in the initial round of bidding Arjun’s name came up in the second round and Mumbai Indians successfully acquired him at his base price.

Arjun began his IPL journey as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2020 before being bought by the franchise for INR 20 lakh in 2021. He was later re-signed by MI for INR 30 lakh at the 2022 mega auction. Over his IPL career Arjun has played five matches for Mumbai Indians. He was on the bench during IPL 2021 and 2022 and played four matches in 2023 and one in 2024. The bowling all-rounder has taken three wickets in his five IPL games.

Before the auction Arjun Tendulkar struggled in his recent outings. In a Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai he conceded 48 runs in his four-over spell without taking a wicket and scored 9 runs while batting at number 9. Arjun has played 22 T20 matches so far taking 26 wickets and scoring 107 runs. In 17 first-class matches he has taken 37 wickets and scored 532 runs including a century in his Ranji Trophy debut against Rajasthan in 2022.