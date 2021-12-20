Ashes 2021-22: Australia win Adelaide test by 275 runs, lead series by 2-0

England were bundled out for just 192 in on Day 5 in pursuit of chasing a target of 475 in the day and night encounter at Adelaide. Jhye Richardson picked his first five wicket haul in tests as Australia went 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes series. The Aussies simply had to build on their lead, and England did make an attempt to come back, picking up quick Aussie wickets on the fourth morning. The visitors resumed the pink ball Test in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a nominal 468 to win and needing a miracle to avoid a defeat in Adelaide.

They lost two more wickets in the opening session, with Stokes, who had scored 12, and Ollie Pope on four succumbing to relentless pressure from left-arm pace bowler Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon. At dinner in the day-night encounter, Jos Buttler was 16 not out and Chris Woakes unbeaten on 28, with England still 326 runs from victory and needing to survive two sessions with the second new ball due after just six more overs. England slumped by nine wickets in the first Test at Brisbane and if they lose this week their hopes of winning back a trophy they last secured on Australian turf in 2010-11 are all but over.

