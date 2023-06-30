Ashes, 2nd Test: Aussie openers dominate English bowlers before Josh Tongue strikes (Day 3, Tea)

London [UK], June 30 : A half-century partnership between openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja helped Australia extend their lead beyond 150 runs at the end of the second session on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Friday.

At the end of the second session, Australia was at 81/1, with Khawaja (45*) and Labuschagne (8*) unbeaten. They led by 172 runs.

Openers Warner and Khawaja gave Australia a great start, with the visitors at 50/0 in the 21st over.

In the 24th over, Josh Tongue got a breakthrough for the hosts, sending back Warner for 25 runs off 75. The southpaw's brief innings was laced with two hits to the fence.

With Australia at 63/1 at that point, the hosts sensed an opportunity to squeeze the hosts and prise out more wickets.

However, despite several close shouts for leg before wicket and caught-behind, the visitors managed to close the second session without losing any further wickets.

Earlier, outstanding bowling by Australian speedsters, led by Mitchell Starc's 3/88, hurt England's chances of overhauling the visitors' score. Regular loss of wickets saw England collapse from a commanding position as they trailed the visitors by over 100 runs at the end of the first session on Friday.

At the end of the first session, Australia was 12/0, with Usman Khawaja (6*) and David Warner (5*) unbeaten,

England started the first session of day three at 278/4, with Harry Brook (45*) and skipper Ben Stokes (17*).

The hosts did not have a good start as they lost their skipper for 17 on the day's second ball.

Cameron Green caught him at the gully and gave Starc his second wicket. England was 279/5 at that point.

Jonny Bairstow was next up on the crease and clarified his intentions with a boundary. Harry Brook also reached his fourth Test fifty in 63 balls.

Starc once again struck for Australia. This time, he trapped Brook for 50 runs off 68 balls. Skipper Pat Cummins caught him at deep extra cover. England was 293/6 at that point. England crossed 300 runs in 70.2 overs.

England needed Bairstow to stick around if they wanted a chance at getting a lead. But he was dismissed for 16 off 36 balls by Josh Hazlewood. England was 311/7 at that point.

The lower order consisting of Ollie Robinson, and Stuart Broad tried to cut the deficit with some solid hits. But they could not last long either as they fell to Travis Head's part-time spin for nine and 12 respectively. England was bundled out for 325 in 76.2 overs.

England trailed Australia by 91 runs. Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking 3/88. Head (2/17) and Hazlewood (2/71) also earned Australia success in the opening session. Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Cameron Green finished with a wicket each.

Australia came out to bat in their second innings.

The duo of Usman Khawaja and David Warner struck a boundary each to take Australia's lead over 100 runs at the end of the first session.

