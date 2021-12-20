Ashes, 2nd Test: Woakes and Buttler survive first session as Australia pick two wickets

Adelaide, Dec 20 Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler survived the first session on day five of the second Ashes Test as Australia picked two more wickets to inch closer to a win. At dinner break, England are 142/6 in 74 overs with Woakes (batting 28) and Buttler (batting 16) at the crease.

Resuming from 82/4 at stumps, Australia struck on the 13th ball of the day as Ollie Pope poked at a length ball angled across from Mitchell Starc, getting a thick edge to Steve Smith at second slip. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler joined forces for a resistance show.

But Nathan Lyon got one to slide across and trap Stokes lbw in front of middle and leg-stump. Australia took the DRS and got the on-field decision overturned, resulting in Stokes departing after resistance of 77 balls.

Woakes and Buttler then combined to put up a 35 run-stand for the seventh wicket while playing out 104 balls. Woakes was the more aggressive of the two, caressing Michael Neser through the off-side twice while bringing out the sweep against Lyon and getting a thick edge off Jhye Richardson through third man.

With the second new ball due to arrive after six overs, Australia will be backing themselves to grab the four remaining wickets while England will be dependent on the defiance from Woakes and Buttler to force a draw.

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9 dec in 150.4 overs and 230/9 dec in 61 overs (Travis Head 51; Joe Root 2/27) vs England 236 all out in 84.1 overs and 142/6 in 74 overs (Rory Burns 34, Chris Woakes 28 not out; Jhye Richardson 2/29). England need 326 runs to win.

