Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On DRS Call for Last Wicket Goes Viral

During day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, an amusing incident unfolded. With South Africa at 164-9 and Mohammed Siraj delivering a potential wicket-taking ball, he attempted to persuade Rohit Sharma to take a review. The skipper's response left netizens amused.

The incident occurred during the final ball of the 33rd over as the ball brushed off the thigh pad, and a convinced Siraj believed he had secured Nandre Burger's wicket. Seeking Sharma's review, Siraj, despite having all three reviews available, found Sharma, positioned as a close in-fielder, resisting the temptation. In a viral video, Virat Kohli could be heard saying, "le le, inside edge laga ho (Take it, it might have hit the inside edge)."

India captain Rohit Sharma emulated MS Dhoni in an elite feat on Thursday, 4 January. Rohit became only the second India captain in Test cricket history to draw a series in South Africa.

The seven-wicket victory over South Africa on the second day of the second Test not only marked a significant milestone but also etched its place in history as the shortest Test match, concluding in a mere 107 overs. This feat surpassed the previous record set in 1932, lasting 109.2 overs in a match between South Africa and Australia in Melbourne.

The key architect of India's success in the second innings was Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed an impressive 6/61 to dismiss South Africa for 176 in the first session of day 2. Following Bumrah's stellar performance, the Indian batsmen, led by captain Rohit Sharma, approached the chase with aggressive intent. Chasing a modest target of 79, the Indian team exhibited a relentless approach, reaching the goal in just 12 overs while losing only three wickets. Their swift and decisive batting secured a comfortable 7-wicket win.

While Bumrah took the spotlight on day 2, Mohammed Siraj's remarkable spell in the first session on day 1 set the tone for the visitors. Siraj's exceptional bowling prowess yielded outstanding figures of 6/15, ensuring South Africa were bowled out for their lowest-ever total against India, a mere 55.