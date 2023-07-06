Ashes, 3rd Test: Australia end Day 1 on top as bowlers put visitors in control over England batters (Stumps)

Leeds [UK], July 6 : After getting bowled out on Day 1 of the ongoing third Ashes Test, Australia made a swift comeback as their bowlers got the better out of English batters with the hosts finishing on 68/3 in response to Australia's 263 at Headingley on Thursday.

Day 1 at Headingley didn't disappoint as thirteen wickets fell on the opening day of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia.

At the time of stumps, England's score read 68/3 with Joe Root (19) and Jonny Bairstow (1) unbeaten on the crease.

On a thrilling day of Ashes cricket, two stunning comebacks dominated the headlines. Mitchell Marsh hit his third Test century to help Australia recover from a shaky start in his first Test match since 2019. Cameron Green was out with an injury.

However, Mark Wood's blistering pace proved too much for Australia's lower order, as the visitors lost six wickets in 8.3 overs and were bowled out for 263.

Pat Cummins responded by recalling Ben Duckett, who had scored two half-centuries at Lord's, and Harry Brook early. From 22/2, England's batting was bolstered by Zak Crawley and Joe Root, but Marsh's good day continued as the medium pacer found Crawley's edge.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow carried England to stumps, but the hosts are still trailing by 195 runs and will want to take a lead in the first innings with the series on the line.

Earlier, star batters Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh did the repair works with a firm 155-run stand after England pacers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes rattled Australia with four quick scalps early into the Day 1.

At the time of Tea Australia's score read 240/5 with Travis Head (39) unbeaten at the crease.

After Lunch resuming their innings at 191/4 the duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh steadied Australia's innings after they suffered early hiccups.

Mitchell Marsh came out all guns blazing as he slammed English bowlers all around the ground while keeping a fine partnership with Travis Head.

In the 48th over of the innings, Marsh slammed a stunning century in 102 balls. However, Marsh fell for a brilliant 118 on the stroke of tea as Chris Woakes gave his team a much-needed breakthrough.

Earlier, England bowlers dominated the first session in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday as they took four wickets and kept Australia at a score of 91-4.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were the only Australian batter to cross the 20-run mark. England's Stuart Broad took two wickets and gave away just 20 runs in five overs. England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first.

In the 1st over, with the new ball, Stuart Broad took the wicket of David Warner. A big edge led the ball into the safe hands of Zak Crawley in the slip. David Warner scored four runs off five balls. In the 12.6 over, Mark Wood cleaned all ends up of Usman Khawaja's wicket. Wood bowled a blistering ball with a pace of 95mph, knocking the leg stump off the ground.

In the 24.2 over, Stuart Broad struck again this time he took the wicket of Steve Smith. A little inside edge on the bat led the ball to fall into the hands of the wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Steve Smith made 22 runs off 31 balls while smashing one boundary and one maximum.

Brief Score: Australia 263 ( Mitchell Marsh 118, Travis Head 39; Stuart Broad 2-58) vs England 68/3 (Joe Root 19*, Jonny Bairstow 1*; Pat Cummins 2-28).

