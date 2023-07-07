Ashes 3rd Test: Australian bowlers didn't allow English batters to settle in, England trail by 121 runs (Day 2, Lunch)

Leeds [UK], July 7 : Australian bowlers dominated the first session of Day 2 at Headingley as they took four wickets in the session leaving England batters to rethink their 'Bazball' strategy.

At the end of the first session, England are 142/7 and trailed by 121 runs. At the crease is Ben Stokes batting on 27* and with him is Mark Wood who will make his way to the field in the second session.

At the beginning of Day 2 first session England were 68/3. Soon after, England lost wickets quickly, which made the situation worse for them. Australian bowlers gave no chance for a comeback to England's batters.

In the 19.2 over, Pat Cummins took the wicket of Joe Root. A slight edge carried the ball into the safe hand of David Warner who was at first slip.

Joe Root scored 19 runs off 45 balls while smashing two boundaries.

In the 24.3 over, Mitchell Starc got the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. He poor shot by Bairstow led the ball into the hands of Steve Smith who took a brilliant catch at second slip.

Jonny Bairstow made 12 runs off 37 balls while hitting two boundaries.

In the 39.4 over, Pat Cummins struck again this time he took the wicket of Moeen Ali. A top-edge led the ball high into the air only to fall into the hands of Steve Smith.

Moeen Ali scored 21 runs off 46 balls while hitting two boundaries.

In the 42.1 over, Mitchell Starc took the wicket of Chris Woakes. He swing his bat but the ball knicked the edge and went into the gloves of wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Chris Woakes made 10 runs off 10 balls and hit one maximum.

Brief Score: Australia 263 ( Mitchell Marsh 118, Travis Head 39; Stuart Broad 2-58) vs England 142/7 (Ben Stokes 27*, Moeen Ali 21 Pat Cummins 4-59).

