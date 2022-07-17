Asia Cup 2022 likely to be shifted to UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

The Asia Cup 2022 could be moved from Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic and political crisis. Asian Cricket Council in discussion with Emirates Cricket Board have reportedly initiated the discussion of shift of the 6-team tournament to the UAE. According to recent reports, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have begun considering an alternative route with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

The six-team event is slated to be played from August 27 to September 11. Countries namely Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE will be playing the Qualifier before the main event which will involve Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the Qualifier topper."In such a scenario, it is being felt that hosting the championship is not appropriate," a member of the ACC said, according to Cricbuzz.Talking about Sri Lanka, they successfully hosted Australia for an all-format tour and also are currently hosting Pakistan for two Tests. They even had the Indian women's cricket team visit the Island for an ODI series.