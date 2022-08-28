Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan To Wear Black Armbands To Show Solidarity For Flood Victims In Pakistan

Pakistan cricket team will be donning black armbands in their Sunday’s clash against India in order to stand with the flood victims of in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh back in their country.

According to a report by news agency IANS, heavy downpour has continued to pummel parts of that country which are already battered by calamitous floods, causing many deaths and severe destruction. The unusual heavy monsoon rains and devastating flash floods are estimated to cost cash-strapped Pakistan over $ 4 billion in the current fiscal.