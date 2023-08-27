Asia Cup 2023: AB de Villiers unhappy with India's squad

Ab de Villiers has said that he was left a bit disappointed by the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.The decision to exclude Chahal from the squad was met with surprise by many, given his recent good form. The team for the Asia Cup 2023, announced on August 21, 2023, included Rohit Sharma as the captain, with Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain, among others. However, Chahal's name was conspicuously absent.

Speaking on the same, former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers said that it is 'disappointing' to not see Chahal in the squad. Notably, the same 17-member team is more or less going to be named for the ICC ODI World Cup which follows shortly after the Asia Cup."Chahal has been dropped, selectors making their intentions clear who they will be picking. It's a bit of disappointing drop for me, Yuzi is always very handy and it's great to have the leg-spinning option in your team. We know how skillful he is," de Villiers said on his official YouTube channel.

Skipper Rohit Sharma had said at the squad announcement press conference that the 'door is not closed' for Chahal and that he was dropped as team wanted someone who could bat at number 8. The last date to submit a 15-member provisional squad to ICC for the World Cup is September 5. The tournament, meanwhile, starts October 5 in India.As for the Asia Cup, the regional tournament is also being played in the 50-over format this time as a precursor to the OD World Cup. It starts with Pakistan taking on Nepal on August 30. India start their campaign on September 2 against Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka.