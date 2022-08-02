Asia Cup scheduled revealed , India to face Pakistan on August 28

The schedule of the 2022 Asia Cup has been announced with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on Saturday, August 27 in Dubai. This will be followed by India vs Pakistan the following day, also at the Dubai International Stadium.The schedule was shared by Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah on Twitter.

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

The tournament, originally to be played in Sri Lanka was moved to UAE a few days back following the unrest in Sri Lanka. Ten out of the thirteen games including the final are set to be played in Dubai, with the rest to take place in Sharjah.India, Pakistan and a qualifier will be in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top-two teams from each group will further play in a 'Super 4' round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India - Pakistan game in the second round. The final is scheduled for September 11.

