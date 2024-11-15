ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tour in PoK: Jay Shah Strongly Condemns PCB’s Plans

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has strongly condemned the Pakistan Cricket Board's announcement to conduct the Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reiterating India's objection to the move.

Shah raised objection with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and urged to international cricket body to take appropriate action in light of the BCCI’s concerns over territorial integrity and political interference in sports, said sources familiar with the matter.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah strongly condemns the Pakistan Cricket Board's announcement to conduct the Champions Trophy tour in PoK, reiterating India's objection to the move. Jay Shah has raised the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC), urging the body to take… — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

This came after PCB had planned on conducting Champions Trophy 2024 matches across regions PoK. A day after the Pakistan board shared their plans for the tour on social media, the BCCI secretary and Amit Shah's son raised the matter with the International cricket body.

"Jay Shah has objected to that tweet [post] and has criticised and condemned PCB's plan to take the trophy to PoK cities. Additionally, PCB has no business sharing the schedule because it has to come from the ICC. Things need to be done appropriately, via appropriate channels," says a source aware of developments.

Also Read | Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Row With India Escalates As PCB Announces Trophy Tour in PoK.

PCB had shared the plan on social media on Thursday (November 14) and mentioned the cities of Skardu, Hunza and Muzaffarabad, which fall in the territory of PoK.

Get ready, Pakistan!



The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

"Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," read the PCB post on social media.