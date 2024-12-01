Jay Shah Takes Over As New ICC Chairman; Replacing Greg Barclay

The former honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has assumed his new role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). In his first statement as the new chair of the apex cricket governing body, Shah emphasized on the growth of the women's game and the reintroduction of the sport at the Summer Olympics.

“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards,” Shah said in a statement released by the ICC.

“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide.

“We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.

“Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights.” Shah's previous stints with the BCCI and as an administrator at the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) are expected to hold him in good stead in the days to come. He thanked his predecessor, Greg Barclay for bringing success to the game during his tenure.