Athiya Shetty and boyfriend KL Rahul leave for Germany for cricketer's surgery

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are heading to Germany where the cricketer is slated to undergo a surgery for his groin injury.On Sunday, the lovebirds were snapped at the Mumbai International Airport as they were leaving the city. However, Athiya and KL Rahul did not enter the airport terminal together and neither did they pose.As per an India Today report, Athiya and KL are heading to Germany where the cricketer is slated to undergo a surgery for his groin injury. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to injury. Citing a source, the report stated that the surgery will take place soon and the couple will stay in Germany for at least a month. As KL Rahul recovers, Athiya will be by his side.