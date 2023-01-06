Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to get married in Khandala

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who have been dating for a long time, are all set to get married soon.There has been a lot of talk about their relationship and their pending nuptials, but while their fans are yet to get a confirmation on the dates, a new report suggests that the wedding will happen sometime post-January 20.

According to a report in ETimes, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s home post-marriage is two buildings away from Ranbir-Alia’s abode in Bandra. Having said that, sources have revealed that the wedding wows will be exchanged at Suniel Shetty’s lavish bungalow in Khandala. As per the report, as the wedding will happen for close ones, Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul’s family have planned a grand reception for the who’s who of entertainment, sports, business and political fields in April.