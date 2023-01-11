Australia announce strong 18 member squad India Test tour, Todd Murphy receive maiden call-up

Australia have announced an 18-man squad for their upcoming tour of India during which they are scheduled to play in a four-Test series. The squad features four frontline spinners with uncapped Todd Murphy given a maiden Test call-up while left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has also been named but he will miss the series opener in Nagpur. The squad has spinners in the seasoned Nathan Lyon who will have Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Murphy for company. Though included, Mitchell Starc will miss at least the first match of the four-game series, beginning February 9 in Nagpur, as he continues his recovery from the tendon injury suffered to his left index finger that ruled him out of the third Test against South Africa of the recently-concluded series in Sydney. Allrounder Cameron Green's inclusion is also contingent on him recovering in time from the broken finger. Uncapped pacer Lance Morris has also retained his spot in the squad and could be in contention for a debut in Nagpur, in Starc's absence. Scott Boland, who missed out in Sydney against South Africa, is another backup pace option in the squad.

Cricket Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey said, “Ashton Agar continues to impress following his comeback in Sydney and we believe left-arm finger spin will play an important role in Indian conditions. "“Mitchell Swepson has recent Test experience in the sub-continent and offers leg-spinning variety. Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option," he added. “Selection in this squad also provides another opportunity to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India which will be invaluable to his development," he said. Peter Handscomb, who was recalled for the Sydney Test against South Africa earlier this month, has also been retained in the squad with Bailey citing his recent domestic form as the reason behind his inclusion for what is expected to be a challenging tour.Bailey also noted that with a week's gap between the second and the third Test, Australia have will have time to make any necessary adjustments to the squad.

Australia squad for India Tests: Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

