Australia, England penalised for slow over-rate following thrilling first Ashes Test

Birmingham [UK], June 21 : Australia and England both have been penalised 40 per cent of their match fee and their two ICC World Test Championship points have been docked for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Ashes Test at Birmingham.

"Australia and England have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over-rate during the first Test in Birmingham," said a statement from ICC on Wednesday.

Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams' points total.

Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charges.

Coming to the match, Australia clinched a thrilling two-wicket win over England due to a resilient effort by skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who put on a match-winning stand of 55 runs in chase of 281 runs. Usman Khawaja also scored a solid knock of 65 in the second innings to keep the Aussies in the match.

Stuart Broad (3/64) and Ollie Robinson (2/43) were top bowlers for England. Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Joe Root got one scalp each.

On Day 4, England started at 28/2 and was bundled out for 273. Knocks from Joe Root (46), Harry Brook (46) and skipper Ben Stokes (43) and lower order contribution from Ollie Robinson (27) helped England gain a 280-run lead with Australia needing 281 runs to win the match.

Pat Cummins (4/63) and Nathan Lyon (4/80) were the main wicket-takers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland got one wicket each.

In the first innings, Australia was bundled out for 386 and they trailed England by seven runs, who had scored 393 in their first innings after electing to bat.

Australia was once at 67/3 after David Warner (9), Marnus Labuschagne (0) and Steve Smith (16) were dismissed quickly. Then knocks from Khawaja (141), Alex Carey (66), Travis Head (50) and skipper Pat Cummins (38) carried the Aussies to a big score, though not big enough to secure a lead.

Ollie Robinson (3/55) and Stuart Broad (3/68) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Moeen Ali picked two scalps while skipper Ben Stokes and James Anderson got one each.

In England's first innings, they had declared at 393/8d on Day 1. Joe Root scored a century (118)*, Zak Crawley and Bairstow smashed half-centuries, scoring 61 and 78 respectively.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings of England's batting. Hazlewood took two wickets, Scott Boland and Cameron Green picked one wicket each.

