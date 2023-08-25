Australia quick Tayla Vlaeminck set to miss 2nd consecutive WBBL season

Sydney [Australia], August 25 : Australia pacer Tayla Vlaeminck's run with injuries continues as shoulder surgery rules her out of the second consecutive season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which is set to begin in the month of October.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed that Vlaeminck had undergone surgery for her dislocated non-bowling left shoulder. She ended up injuring her shoulder during Australia A's final 50-over match in England in July.

The right-arm pacer began her rehab but she will remain unavailable for Australia's upcoming white ball home series against West Indies. Along with this, she has also been ruled out of the WBBL action for Melbourne Renegades.

Vlaeminck, who is one of the fastest pacers, made her much-awaited return to the field in the months of June and July after recovering from her second serious foot injury.

In January 2022, the 24-year-old quick was diagnosed with a stress fracture in her navicular bone during the Ashes 2022. As a result, she missed the ODI World Cup, the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the T20 World Cup 2023.

Cricket Australia's head of performance Shawn Flegler asserted that the performance staff will continue to aid Vlaeminck as she makes her recovery from injury.

"We're disappointed for Tayla, she has shown incredible resilience and perseverance throughout injury setbacks over the past few years and worked hard to earn her spot on the Australia A tour," Flegler said.

"We will continue to work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's high performance staff to support Tayla over the course of her rehabilitation," Fleger added.

Vlaeminck made her last appearance for the Australian team was in a T20I in Adelaide last year in January. While, her last appearance in WBBL was in 2021 with Hobart Hurricanes.

