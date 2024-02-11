Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma's Record with Fifth International T20 Century

Glenn Maxwell slammed his fifth T20 International hundred to equal Rohit Sharma’s record during the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Adelaide on Sunday. Maxwell struck a 55-ball 120 comprising 12 fours and eight sixes to help Australia post 241 for four in its 20 overs against the visitor.

Maxwell reached his half-century off 25 balls.He shared an 82-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (16) before being joined by fellow big-hitter Tim David (31 off 14) in a 95-run stand

The 35-year-old has scored 2405 runs in 102 T20I matches for Australia at an average of 30.83 and striking at 155.26. He has also scored 10 fifties to add to his five centuries.

Rohit Sharma scored his five centuries in 151 games at an average of 31.79 and strike rate of 139.97. The Indian captain has also scored 29 half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav currently sits second on the list of most T20I hundreds, scoring four in 60 games.