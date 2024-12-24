Axar Patel and Wife Meha Blessed with Baby Boy, Name Him Haksh (See Pic)

Indian cricketer Axar Patel announced the birth of his son, Haksh Patel, on Tuesday. Sharing the news on Instagram, Axar posted a heartwarming photo of the newborn wearing a miniature Indian cricket team jersey and holding his parents' hands.

He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldnt wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts.

"He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldn’t wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts," Axar wrote in the caption.

Axar, who was considered for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, was not selected due to personal commitments related to the birth of his child. Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed the selection in a press conference, explaining that Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian was chosen as a replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sharma noted that Axar’s absence was influenced by his inability to travel, as well as considerations of his overseas performance. Axar, a key part of India’s spin attack, has excelled primarily in home conditions.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also unavailable due to recovery from hernia surgery. This limited the team’s options for spin bowling in the series.