Axar Patel Turns Vlogger During Team India’s Journey to Rajkot for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I (VIDEO)

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel took on the role of vlogger during the squad's journey from Chennai to Rajkot ahead of the third T20I against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a behind-the-scenes video of the team’s trip. In the clip, the vice-captain captured moments from the flight to Rajkot and the warm welcome the team received at their hotel.

"Team Vlog. Chennai to Rajkot. Presenting Axar Patel in a never-seen-before avatar," the BCCI captioned the video.

India leads the series 2-0 after a thrilling two-wicket win in Chennai on Saturday. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 72 guided the hosts to a successful chase of 166 with four balls to spare. The victory followed a dominant seven-wicket triumph in Kolkata, where Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 79 helped the team chase down 132 within 13 overs.

Patel, serving as vice-captain for the series, has been instrumental with the ball. The left-arm spinner has claimed four wickets in two matches, including figures of 2/22 in Kolkata and 2/32 in Chennai.

The third match of the five-game series will take place on Tuesday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. India has an opportunity to secure the series, with the match scheduled to start at 7 p.m. IST.