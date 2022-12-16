BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Kuldeep's fifer bowls out Bangladesh for 150; KL Rahul, Gill take India to 36/0 (Lunch, Day 3)

Kuldeep Yadav took his third fifer to bowl out Bangladesh for 150 before India came on to bat in the second inning on the third day of the first test here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul chose not to enforce the follow-on as the men in blue walked out to bat for their second inning after bowling Bangladesh out for 150. KL Rahul and Shubhman Gill took India to 36/0 at lunch as the team dominated the first session of the third day. Rahul was unbeaten on 20 while Gill survived a close call to return not out for 15.

India openers were watchful in their brief stay at the crease going into lunch as Rahul looked the more fluent of the two openers. Gill was declared out but resorted to DRS to save his wicket. The duo watched out the bowlers as they took India to 36 runs at lunch without a loss.

The visitors wrapped up the Bangladesh inning within an hour to take a massive lead of 254 runs. Kuldeep spun a web of spin around the hosts to claim a fifer on his return to the test side.

Bangladesh resumed their inning at 133/8 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz at 16(41) and Ebadot Hossain at 13 (27) at the crease. Kuldeep struck immediately to get rid of Ebadot and completed his five-wicket haul.

Axar Patel cleaned up Mehidy after the batter danced down the wicket only to be stumped by Rishabh Pant, wrapping their first inning at 150.

Earlier, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc to claim eight Bangladeshi wickets at the end of the second day's play in Chattogram.

Useful knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav down the order and fiery spells from pacer Siraj and spinner Kuldeep Yadav put India in a commanding position at the end of day Two of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Thursday, with the scoreboard reading 133/8 for the hosts in their first innings.

Brief Scores: India 404 (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 86; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-112) Bangladesh 150 (Mushfiqur Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25; Kuldeep Yadav 5-40) vs India 36/0 (KL Rahul 20, Shubman Gill 15; Taijul Islam 0-10)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor