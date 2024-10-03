BAN-W vs SCO-W: Bangladesh Defeats Scotland by 16 Runs in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Opener

The opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 saw Bangladesh claim a 16-run victory over Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 3.

Choosing to bat first on a hot and humid day, Bangladesh lost opener Murshida Khatun for just 12 runs during the powerplay. However, a solid 42-run partnership between Shathi Rani and Sobhana Mostary provided momentum. Despite regular wickets, Bangladesh managed to set a target of 120 runs, with Mostary top-scoring at 36 runs.

In response, Scotland struggled from the outset, losing opener Saskia Horley to a spin delivery by Fahima Khatun in the third over. Marufa Akter soon dismissed Kathryn Bryce, leaving Scotland at 31 for 2 after the powerplay. The pressure continued as Scotland faltered at 70 for 5 after 14.2 overs.

Opener Sarah Bryce fought valiantly, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 52 balls, but it was not enough to secure victory. Scotland finished their innings at 103 for 7, well short of the target. Ritu Moni led the Bangladesh bowling attack with two wickets, while Nahida Khan claimed one wicket, marking her 100th T20I wicket for Bangladesh.