The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has granted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) an extension to name their squad for the Asia Cup 2022, slated to be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

The deadline for announcing the squad was set for August 8. However, the BCB requested for an extension in the deadline for picking their squad due to several instances of injury.

The board is reportedly awaiting the medical reports before naming their final squad for the multi-nation tournament.