Bangladesh to train for SA Tests at Gary Kirsten Academy

Bangladesh Test team is set to train at the Gary Kirsten Academy located in Cape town as a part of preparation ahead of their two Tests against South Africa starting on March 31, as per a Cricbuzz report. "In the past red ball and white-ball cricketers used to travel separately for an overseas tour but now due to Covid-19 we are sending all the players together to South Africa," BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

"So we are thinking of sending the Test squad members to the academy when we will be busy playing the ODIs. After the ODIs all the members will join together to prepare for the Test series," he said. The report further adds that Kirsten is expected to be available for three days if he can make it while the Test team will be there, being guided by batting coach Jamie Siddons in Cape Town. They will also have their former fielding coach Ryan Cook there, who now works there. Bangladesh will leave for South Africa on March 12 to play three ODIs and two Tests on a tour which will be held from March 18 to April 9.Earlier in May 2018, the BCB had appointed Kirsten as their consultant to help them find a new coach.

