Bangladesh Violence: BCB Cricket Director Jalal Yunus Resigns After Change In Government

Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus resigned from his post with immediate effect. Jalal, who is also a director of the board, confirmed the development to Cricbuzz on Monday."I have resigned from the board for the interest of cricket," Jalal said. He is the first director to resign from the current board which is under scrutiny since the government has changed following the student protests that forced the Awami League government to resign on August 5.The NSC nominated Jalal as one of two directors to the cricket board, along with Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby.

The NSC will now nominate a new director to succeed Jalal. Earlier, the board president Nazmul Hasan Papon, who abruptly fled the country after the change of government said to have resigned from the position.