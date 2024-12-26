BBL 2024–25: Ben Duckett Smashes Six Fours in Single Over Off Akeal Hosein After IPL 2025 Mega Auction Snub (Watch Video)

Ben Duckett made a stunning statement in the Big Bash League 2024-25 match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The England batter, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, blasted six consecutive fours in an over off Sixers’ spinner Akeal Hosein, the No.1 ranked T20I bowler.

Six fours in the one over!



Ben Duckett is going off at the SCG - hitting Akeal Hosein for six fours in a row. #BBL14pic.twitter.com/U0mZ9VjiSS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2024

Duckett’s scorching run started in the fourth over when he took on Hosein’s deliveries with ruthless precision. The batter began by pulling a short ball over mid-wicket for a boundary. On the next ball, Duckett got lucky as an edge flew through the slip region for another four. He continued the attack with a pull shot over mid-wicket, completing a hat-trick of fours.

Duckett’s dominance didn’t stop there. He brought up a reverse sweep over backward point on the fourth ball of the over and followed it up with a finer reverse sweep toward third man on the fifth. He ended the over with a lofted drive for another boundary, completing six fours in a single over. His sensational performance powered Melbourne Stars to a total of 194 runs.

The blazing innings helped Duckett reach a half-century in just 22 balls. He ended his knock with 68 runs off 29 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 234.