BCB grants rest to Shakib until April to recover from mental and physical fatigue

The Bangladesh cricket board has granted, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan rest from all formats until April 30 to recover from mental and physical fatigue. ''He called me and said that I am not physically and mentally fit to play and want to skip the South Africa series and we have decided to give him rest till April 30,'' BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told reporters on Wednesday. Shakib had stated that he is feeling burdened amid regular international cricket and that a break would help him rejuvenate. Shaikb found no takers in the mega IPL auction and was expected to be available for the Test series, however he expressed the need for a break from international cricket.

Reacting on the same, BCB supremo questioned the star all rounder's commitment towards country, saying he wouldn't have made such complaints had he bagged an IPL deal. Would he (Shakib) have said the same thing if he was picked in the IPL? Would he have said that he is mentally exhausted? If he not willing to play please tell us but it becomes difficult if he informs us at the last minute, then it becomes a problem. We made the plan for South Africa keeping him in mind and now when he says things it does hamper our planning,” Nazmul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. Nazmul further added that Shakib is ‘mentally disturbed’ if he’s not enjoying the success of the national team. “I think he is mentally disturbed. What I feel is why won’t he enjoy playing against Afghanistan because we had beaten them and if any cricketer is not enjoying the success of his team, then it is a big problem,” said Hasan further.