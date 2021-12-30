BCCI all set to release list of players for IPL 2022 mega auction in January

In a major development, the BCCI is all set to eveal the final list of players for the mega auction by the second week of January. As per reports, in the mega auction 2022, the BCCI expects over 1,000 players to enroll. The Indian board has asked the international boards and state associations to send the names of the players by January 17. However, only around 250 players will go under the hammer.

The auction, will take place in Bengaluru on February 12, 13. While the auction was scheduled to happen in January, the issue related to CVC’s ownership of the Ahmedabad franchise. BCCI is yet to issue letters of intent to both new franchise owners as it is deliberating on a report from an independent committee. The committee reviewed the CVC’s alleged ties to betting companies and cleared it. However, there has been no development on the front so far. The IPL GC discussed the new deadlines for the new IPL Franchises to finalize their before the auction signings. BCCI had given time up to December 25 for the new teams to submit their list of players signed outside the auction. Now that the deadline is over, a new timeline is being deliberated on. The new timeline will be announced right after the announcement pertaining to ownership of the Ahmedabad franchise.