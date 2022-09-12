BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India’s squads for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made a return to the squad. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami has been named among four reserve players for the show piece event. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan, who were part of India's Asia Cup squad, have failed to find a place in the 15-member squad. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to a knee injury. Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has also been included in the squad and will be the second keeper alongside Rishabh Pant.

India's Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players

Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar