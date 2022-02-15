BCCI announces revised schedule for home series against Sri Lanka

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday announced a change in schedule for Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of India. Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru. As per the original itinerary, the series would have started with a Test in Bengaluru followed by another Test and a T20I in Mohali with the last two T20Is in Dharamsala and Lucknow.

