Sri Lanka vs India: India release Kuldeep Yadav, as Axar Patel joins Test squad

The Indian team management has released Kuldeep Yadav from the Test squad. The decision follows Axar Patel attaining full fitness. The left-arm spinner has already joined the Indian squad in Mohali, where the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka ended on Sunday (March 6). India already have a plethora of spinners in the squad, R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and now Axar Patel.



India won the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali within three days. The squad, however, will continue to stay in Mohali till Wednesday, when they will fly to Bangalore, where the second and final Test starts on March 13.Meanwhile, the team management has also released second batting coach Apurva Desai, trainer Anand Date and physio Partho but have, however, retained Sairaj Bahutule in the contingent. The former India spinner will continue to stay with the side for the second Test too.The NCA staffers had gone to Mohali to assist the Test specialists ahead of the first Test.