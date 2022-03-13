India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test: Bumrah bags five-for, as India lead by 143 runs

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as India bundled out Sri Lanka to lead by 143 runs in the pink ball test.It needed 27 minutes for India to complete the first innings formalities. It was expected to be quick work, but once again, there were some soft dismissals that capped off Sri Lanka's first innings effort. Embuldeniya went for the pull and was bounced out by Bumrah, Dickwella soon followed, bounced out as well as Bumrah enjoyed his first 5-wicket haul at home.

Angelo Mathews top-scored for the visitors with a knock of 43 runs, in a performance where the team's other batters failed. Ashwin and Mohammed Shami took two wickets each. Earlier, India were bowled out for 252, with Shreyas Iyer narrowly missing out on a ton. The batter smashed 92 runs off 98 balls, also hammering 10 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each for the visiting bowling department. Dhananjaya de Silva took two wickets and Suranga Lakmal bagged a dismissal.