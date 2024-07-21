BCCI Announces Support of INR 8.5 Crore to the Indian Contingent at Paris Olympics 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, will provide Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the Paris Olympics 2024. The BCCI president Jay Shah announced the financial assistance for the Indian contingent, which will be heading to Paris for the summer Olympic Games. The BCCI extended their support to the IOA as the Indian contingent will look to bring Olympic glory to the nation. A 117-member Indian contingent will leave for Paris to participate in the Olympics 2024.

"I am proud to announce that the BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!," Jay Shah wrote on 'X' as he extended his wishes to the Indian athletes to do well and make the nation proud.

A total of 47 female and 70 male athletes will be part of the Indian contingent at the Games. Track and field athletes will have the largest representation with 29 athletes, while shooters take up the second spot with 21 athletes. In weightlifting, India will be represented by only Mirabai Chanu, who won silver in the 2021 Tokyo Games. Equestrian, Judo, and Rowing will also have only one athlete.For the first time in the history of Olympics, India will have nearly a 1:1 ratio when it comes to athletes and support staff members.