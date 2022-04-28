BCCI invites quotations for title sponsor rights for Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the release of Request for Quotations for title sponsorship rights For Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

The BCCI invites quotes from reputed entities for acquiring the title sponsorship rights for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

According to an official release, the detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including the process for submissions of quotes, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Quotation' ("RFQ") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFQ documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The RFQ will be available for purchase till May 4, 2022.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a quote is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the terms and conditions set out therein shall be permitted to submit a quote. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to submit a quote," stated the release.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFQ process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

( With inputs from ANI )

