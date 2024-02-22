BCCI Provides Major Update on Remaining IPL Season Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to determine the remaining schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the announcement of the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha Elections. The BCCI intends to collaborate closely with the central government and security agencies, ensuring adherence to all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming polls.

The 17th season of the IPL is scheduled to commence on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what promises to be an enthralling South Indian derby. As of now, the schedule has been disclosed until April 7, with the remainder pending confirmation due to the impending Lok Sabha Polls, the dates for which are yet to be finalized.

Read Also| IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Fans Engage in Social Media Battle with Funny Memes as Teams Face Off in Season Opener

In a statement released by the league, it was mentioned that the remaining schedule would be announced subsequent to the declaration of election dates. The BCCI will also assess and address any concerns regarding the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL season.

As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates," said the statement from IPL as quoted by ANI.

Read Also| IPL 2024 Schedule: Check Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Team Squads, Match Timings, and Venue Details