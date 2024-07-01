BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Confirms Team India’s New Head Coach To Take Charge From Sri Lanka Series

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced that Team India will have a new head coach starting from the Sri Lanka series later this month. Shah, currently in the Caribbean after India's triumph over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, revealed that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has conducted interviews and shortlisted two candidates for the prestigious role. Additionally, Shah confirmed that a new selector will be appointed soon.

In a statement to the press, Shah mentioned, "The appointments for both the coach and selector positions will be finalized shortly. The CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names, and we will adhere to their recommendations upon returning to Mumbai. While VVS Laxman will be traveling to Zimbabwe, the new coach will take charge from the Sri Lanka series." Reports indicate that the CAC has shortlisted KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and former India women's team coach WV Raman as potential successors to Rahul Dravid.

BCCI President Roger Binny, in a conversation with ANI, essentially confirmed that the head coach position has been offered to Gautam Gambhir. Binny highlighted Gambhir's extensive experience as an all-format player, stating, "Gautam Gambhir's vast experience will be advantageous for the Indian team if he accepts the role. India needs a coach with experience across all three formats, and Gambhir fits that requirement perfectly."