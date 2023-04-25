BCCI slaps 24 lakh fine on Virat Kohli for breaching code of conduct

Royal Challengers Bangalore's stand-in captain for the Rajasthan Royals game - Virat Kohli has been handed a big fine of Rs 24 lakh after his side failed to the finish their overs in the required amount of time at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, 23 April. Not only Kohli, but the entire Bangalore playing XI including Impact Player Faf du Plessis have been fined 25 per cent of their match fees.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced their decision on Monday evening via a press release and said that RCB were in breach of rules from the Rajasthan game. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had named Mr. Virat Kohli as their Captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, 2023.As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," IPL wrote in their release.