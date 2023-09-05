BCCI to announce 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023 today

The much-awaited preliminary 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be announced on Tuesday. The deadline for the announcement of the preliminary squad by the International Cricket Council (ICC) also happens to be September 5 as the tournament will get underway on October 5 in a clash between champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul is all set to return to action after his injury hiatus.Two days back it was reported that the Ajit Agargkar lead selection committee has finalised India’s final 15 for the ODI World Cup. As per a leading daily, the squad is similar to the one chosen for the Asia Cup 2023 with Sanju Samson (traveling reserve) and Prasidh Krishna, Tilal Verma omitted for the final 15. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the mega ICC event for the first time as earlier he played in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups as a specialist batter. The skipper and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar have already indicated that they are going to shortlist the ODI World Cup members from the Asia Cup 2023 squad.